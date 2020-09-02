“We have legends walking these streets:” Oak Ridge honors students on front lines of desegregation fight

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - September 6th was a day of celebration and recognition of more than 80 Black students at Oak Ridge Schools.

Sixty-five years ago, 85 Black students entered all-white classrooms in Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High, integrating Oak Ridge Schools, becoming the first school, not publicly funded, to integrate in the South.

Volunteers Martin McBride and Rose Weaver are collecting newspaper clippings and telling their stories.

“We have legends walking these streets,” said Weaver.

“The brave and courageous 85 students who had to leave their home school here in the Scarborough neighborhood and go into a totally white all-white school, where African-American students were not even allowed,” said McBride.

Unlike other school integration, the two say this one went pretty smoothly.

“Very few people have heard about the Oak Ridge School desegregation and being the first, it was widely studied throughout the south. It really deserves credit and those students those wonderful students who went and broke the color barrier deserve all kinds of respect,” said McBride

Newspaper clippings tell of other schools not letting black athletes play during away games- a diploma- a beaming graduate. McBride and Weaver want to make sure the student’s legacies are not lost.

They organized a 65th celebration of the historic event, so the remaining members of the 85 can share their stories.

On Friday students at the Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School will get the opportunity to see and hear four of the 85. Then on Sunday, they will be holding two events- An outdoor worship service at the Oak Valley Baptist Church at 3 pm and an online virtual anniversary celebration at 7pm.

“Time is running out we’re beginning to lose these people why don’t we tried to get a 65th anniversary going and to our great pleasure the city is gotten totally behind it there’s a lot of excitement here it should be a lot of fun this weekend when we have the kick-off celebration,” said McBride,

WVLT News reporter Abby Kousouris took a look back at the history of racism that separated Black students from their white peers in this small, but powerful East Tennessee community.

One former student and basketball player described being barred from playing certain teams due to his skin color. He even showed a paperclip from 1956, which described him as the school’s “star athlete” but also painted a brutal and unforgiving picture of the past.

“Mostly it’s the fans or the board of education that’s against me,” Lawrence told the paper. “Our coach is real nice. He calls me before the game and lets me know if I can play or not. Once when we were going to an away game, he phoned and asked them if it would be all right to bring me along. They said okay, but before we got to leave the coach called again and said the fans didn’t want me.”

East Tennessee has a place in the history of desegregation, Anderson County in particular. Clinton High School, now known as Clinton Middle School, was the first publicly-funded school in the South to desegregate. Those children, the youngest of whom was 13, are known as the Clinton 12.

