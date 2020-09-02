Advertisement

WWII Veteran turning 100, wants community to celebrate with him

For his upcoming birthday, Gene Daughtery wants to have 100 cars visit him in a drive-thru parade
Gene Daughtery smiling and eating a meal
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Gene Daughtery spoke about his time serving in the Air Force.

“I went in the service as a Private, and I came out as a Chief Warrant Officer,” said Gene Daughtery.

Raised in Oneida, Tennessee, Daughtery is on the verge of celebrating a century long milestone.

September 4, 2020 marks his 100th birthday.

To celebrate, staff at Oakwood Senior Living will host a drive-thru parade. Priscilla Rodriguez, an activities director at the center says within just three days before his 100th birthday, Gene has received a handful of cards.

“We haven’t ever really had this so this is exciting to be able to celebrate someone’s life like this. He’s been reading them and saying, ’I don’t know who this is, but I’m thankful for this card’,” said Priscilla Rodriguez.

Aside from receiving cards, Gene says he has one birthday wish. “Just to have more friends.”

Rodriguez says when it comes to family, Gene has a son and two step-children currently living.

The Birthday Parade will take place at the Oakwood Senior Living facility on September 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at 232 E Churchwell Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917

If you are unable to attend, you can send him a birthday card to the center’s address.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

