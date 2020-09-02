You can own a piece of Fantasy of Trees 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fantasy of Trees may be canceled due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring home a piece of holiday cheer.

A special warehouse sale event will allow Fantasy of Trees inventory to be purchased.

The event is set for October 8-10 at 1817 Grand Avenue. Shoppers are required to wear a mask.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Learn more about Fantasy of Trees or donate to ETCH here.

