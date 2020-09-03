1,700 COVID-19 cases placed in wrong county, Tenn. officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media Thursday that, since the state logged its first COVID-19 case in March, 1,700 cases have been mismatched to the wrong county.

State found 1700 cases since beginning of pandemic have had the wrong county assignments @wvlt — Amanda Hara (@AmandaHara) September 3, 2020

Piercey said the cases were mismatched because many of them had addresses straddling a county line. She added that the misplacements “had no impact on any individuals” and they have matched them with the correct county for accurate, historical reporting.

The state said the total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee as of September 3 was 159,546.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 159,546 as of September 3, 2020 including 1,815 deaths, 897 current hospitalizations and 141,568 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.64%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/eCl23P2T0H — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 3, 2020

