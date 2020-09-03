1,700 COVID-19 cases placed in wrong county, Tenn. officials say
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media Thursday that, since the state logged its first COVID-19 case in March, 1,700 cases have been mismatched to the wrong county.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media Thursday that, since the state logged its first COVID-19 case in March, 1,700 cases have been mismatched to the wrong county.
Piercey said the cases were mismatched because many of them had addresses straddling a county line. She added that the misplacements “had no impact on any individuals” and they have matched them with the correct county for accurate, historical reporting.
The state said the total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee as of September 3 was 159,546.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.