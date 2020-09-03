8 kids saved after NC investigators infiltrate child sex messenger group

(WVLT/WBTV) - North Carolina investigators said an operation against sex abuse has resulted in the rescue of eight children and at least 23 child exploitation-related arrests.

WBTV reported that a man was sentence Monday after pleading guilty to transportation of child pornography. David Haynes pleaded guilty March 2 to one charge of transportation of child pornography and was sentenced to 65 months in prison with 10 years supervised release. He was the first person arrested after a detective with the Boone Police Department infiltrated a private group on a messenger app dedicated to child sexual exploitation and the trafficking of child porn, investigators said.

Documents related to the case said the detective pretended to be a teen girl and convinced the administrator of the app to add him to the group. Once inside, the detective was able to gain access to similar groups.

WBTV reported that days later, the detective and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security executed a search warrant and arrested Haynes. Over the next few months, 23 offenders were arrested and eight children were rescued from sexually abusive situations.

Investigators said one man was arrested and his 14-year-old daughter, whom he had allegedly been abusing for ten years, was rescued. Another person was arrested on an oil rig in the North Sea, and his 5-year-old daughter was rescued.

“Protecting children is a high calling,” said U.S. Attorney Matt Martin. “The Boone Police Department, the NC SBI, and the Department of Homeland Security are answering the call. The excellent proactive work of the investigators in this case has undoubtedly changed victims’ lives for the better and safeguarded others. I am proud that an investigation that began here in North Carolina has resulted in such a positive impact across the country, and even abroad. This case is an example of the effective local, state, and federal law enforcement partnerships required to fully combat online child sexual exploitation. Such partnerships are the heart of the Internet Crimes Against Children [ICAC] Task Force and more necessary now than ever as we have recently seen an alarming year-over-year increase in CyberTipline reports from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children [NCMEC]. It takes courage to confront depictions of unspeakable sexual abuse, often amounting to torture, in order to bring child sex offenders to justice. The investigators in this case deserve our deep gratitude.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in August that reports of cyber crimes against children were up amid the pandemic. If you are concerned a child is being victimized, you are encouraged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

