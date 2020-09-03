Advertisement

‘Big Brother’ contestant shares love for Tennessee

Fans of the hit television show Big Brother may have noticed one contestant sporting some Tennessee Volunteers gear.
Dani Briones
Dani Briones(CBS)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Dani Briones has been spotted wearing the Vol orange and also named her child Tennessee. While Briones is competing on the show and unable to make contact outside of the contestant house, her husband shared the family’s connection to the state.

Briones’ husband Dominic said the two were on a road trip following Big Brother 13 from the East coast to California. The two were not officially dating yet, but Dominic said the trip is when they completely fell in love.

Dominic said the couple fell for each other while in Tennessee.

“On an August night, in Tennessee, we basically fell in love and knew it was something real. Dani never forgot that trip or that time in Tennessee,” Dominic Briones said. “We were actually thinking of moving there for a while too because we love it so much there.”

Briones said the road trip created a strong connection to the state that led them to name their daughter Tennessee Autumn Briones.

Big Brother airs on WVLT at 9 p.m. every Wednesday.

