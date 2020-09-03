Advertisement

Big South Fork Park offers free night of camping

Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate National Public Lands Day with one free night of camping.
National Public Lands Day
National Public Lands Day(Big South Fork)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate National Public Lands Day with one free night of camping.

On Saturday, September 26, guests can enjoy one free night of camping at the Alum Ford Campground along with all other backcountry permits.

Alum Ford Campground is located near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables, and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace Trail also passes through this campground.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee mother charged in 2019 death of 8-month-old child

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith was taken into custody on Sept.2 and placed on a $100,000 bond.

News

‘Big Brother’ contestant shares love for Tennessee

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Fans of the hit television show Big Brother may have noticed one contestant sporting some Tennessee Volunteers gear.

National

Parrot belts out Beyonce’s ‘If I Were a Boy’ at UK zoo

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was during lockdown that workers at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park first heard Chico the parrot sing Queen Bey's 2008 hit "If I Were a Boy."

News

The Whimsy Cookie Company coming to Knoxville this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Knoxville location will be owned by sisters Kari Summers and Kristi Haw.

News

Ghost hunt at the Bijou Theatre with Tennessee Wraith Chasers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Do you believe in ghosts? The Tennessee Wraith Chasers are giving you the chance to see for yourself.

Latest News

News

LaFollette mayor arrested, accused of misusing city equipment and employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lafollette Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.

News

Greek life at center of COVID-19 clusters on UT campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All members of the house will be required to be tested and will either go into isolation or quarantine.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

News

UT confirms 308 active COVID-19 cases, nearly 1.5K in isolation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee officials confirmed the university currently has 308 active COVID-19 cases.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.