Big South Fork Park offers free night of camping

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate National Public Lands Day with one free night of camping.

On Saturday, September 26, guests can enjoy one free night of camping at the Alum Ford Campground along with all other backcountry permits.

Alum Ford Campground is located near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables, and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace Trail also passes through this campground.

