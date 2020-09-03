COVID-19 data being reported in a “different way,” Lee says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee said the state has updated its data reporting on COVID-19 Thursday during a media briefing.

On September 3, the state displayed COVID-19 data differently than in the past. Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said they would be reporting, for example, day over day changes rather than historical case counts in the state. Piercey said the change was prompted by the length of COVID-19′s infectious period, which health experts said have changed as researchers and scientists have learned more about the virus over time.

State changing how it reports #COVID cases, for example, instead of highlighting total case count the state will put a larger focus on day over day changes. @wvlt — Amanda Hara (@AmandaHara) September 3, 2020

On Thursday, the state said there were more than 141,000 recovered or inactive COVID-19 cases in the state with nearly 900 current hospitalizations.

