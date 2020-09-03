COVID-19 vaccination is a ‘personal choice,’ Lee says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said state officials were working on a vaccination distribution plan in the event of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lee made the comment in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement urging states to prepare for a vaccine as soon as this fall. Health experts have said a vaccine for COVID-19 in October is unlikely, but not impossible.

Lee said a task force is “currently working through the logistics” of a distribution plan. He added that taking a vaccine would be a “personal choice” for Tennesseans.

