COVID-19 vaccination is a ‘personal choice,’ Lee says
Governor Bill Lee said state officials were working on a vaccination distribution plan in the event of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said state officials were working on a vaccination distribution plan in the event of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Lee made the comment in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement urging states to prepare for a vaccine as soon as this fall. Health experts have said a vaccine for COVID-19 in October is unlikely, but not impossible.
Lee said a task force is “currently working through the logistics” of a distribution plan. He added that taking a vaccine would be a “personal choice” for Tennesseans.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.