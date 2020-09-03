Dollywood’s Harvest Festival returns in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall is less than 20 days away and Dollywood is preparing to celebrate the season.

Dollywood announced its annual Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights will return on September 25. The event will run through Halloween.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is a ‘glow-tacular’ experience. It includes thousands of carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns that light up the night.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights is the largest addition to have ever been made to Dollywood’s fall festival.It includes artistic sculptures, whimsical scenes, and family-friendly fun.

Dollywood said guests can experience several surprises during the Harvest Festival this season, with new decorations throughout the park.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights also features plenty of new pumpkin-themed foods, entertainment, and interactive opportunities for guests. Wildwood Grove, the park’s newest addition, will also be part of the event this year.

Among the new displays is a sunflower field with dozens of stacked pumpkins cut sequentially to feature sunflowers, according to Dollywood.

Beginning on Sept. 25, the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. During the Harvest Festival, the park will close on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

