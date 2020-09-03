Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyBridge unfurls American Flag for Labor Day

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge live-streamed the unfurling of a giant American Flag Thursday morning.
Flag unfurled over Gatlinburg SkyBridge in honor of Labor Day and 9/11.
Flag unfurled over Gatlinburg SkyBridge in honor of Labor Day and 9/11.(Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The flag is meant to celebrate Labor Day.

“The Flag will be unfurled from the SkyBridge at 8:20 AM EST in honor of all the workers across America that make this great country function on a daily basis! (Labor Day)” said a post on Facebook.

SkyLift Park said they plan to keep the flag waving over Gatlinburg through September 11 to serve as a symbol honoring the victims of 9/11.

Earlier this week the park announced a new elevated trail set to open soon. Thursday’s video was recorded from a new viewing platform. Details about the new part of the park are expected to be released soon.

Let us know in the comments where you are viewing from. 🇺🇸 The Flag will be unfurled from the SkyBridge at 8:20 AM EST...

Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

