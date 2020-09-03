Ghost hunt at the Bijou Theatre with Tennessee Wraith Chasers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you believe in ghosts? The Tennessee Wraith Chasers are giving you the chance to see for yourself.

The Bijou Theatre announced the Tennessee Wraith Chasers, stars of Travel Channel’s Haunted Towns’plan to conduct a paranormal investigation at the theater.

The Bijou is known for the shows it puts on, but many also know the theater for its paranormal history.

The theater has served as a hotel, tavern, Civil War hospital and even a brothel over the past 200 years.

Individuals can join the ghost chasers for an evening of fun. On September 28 at 8 p.m. people can meet the Tennessee Wraith Chasers followed by a lights-out ghost hunt with Chris, Mike and Brannon.

“This is a very rare opportunity with extremely limited availably that you won’t want to miss,” the Bijou Theatre said in a release. “If you’re a ghost hunter, a fan of the Tennessee Wraith Chasers or anything paranormal, you won’t leave disappointed!”

Tickets for the event go on sale, Friday, September 4. Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.