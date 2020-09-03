Here’s how to become a substitute teacher in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools said they are looking to hire more substitute teachers.

Anyone interested in becoming a Knox County should follow these steps:

Complete an application here Anyone who does not hold a teaching license will need to complete online training that costs $39.95. Learn more about the training course here. Applicants must receive at least 85% to qualify. Sarah Simpson Technology Center. Sign up for a time to meet at theSarah Simpson Technology Center. Click here for a full list of documents you should bring and access to the calendar with available appointment times. Submit a drug screening within 48 hours of receiving a timestamped document. The applicant is responsible for paying $58 to have the test. Complete the application by submitting a fingerprint screening. Applicants must pay $35.15 to have a new fingerprint screen complete.

KCS said they intend to hire 20-30 positions that can be used to fill sub positions.

