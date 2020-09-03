Advertisement

Here’s how to become a substitute teacher in Knox County

Knox County Schools said they are looking to hire more substitute teachers.
For many students across East Tennessee, school's almost out for summer!/ Source: WVLT
For many students across East Tennessee, school's almost out for summer!/ Source: WVLT(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Anyone interested in becoming a Knox County should follow these steps:

  1. Complete an application here
  2. Anyone who does not hold a teaching license will need to complete online training that costs $39.95. Learn more about the training course here. Applicants must receive at least 85% to qualify.
  3. Sign up for a time to meet at the Sarah Simpson Technology Center. Click here for a full list of documents you should bring and access to the calendar with available appointment times.
  4. Submit a drug screening within 48 hours of receiving a timestamped document. The applicant is responsible for paying $58 to have the test.
  5. Complete the application by submitting a fingerprint screening. Applicants must pay $35.15 to have a new fingerprint screen complete.

KCS said they intend to hire 20-30 positions that can be used to fill sub positions.

