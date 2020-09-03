Knoxville apartment complex uses goats to battle kudzu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville apartment complex is using a tried-and-true method of yard maintenance--goats.

River Town Condominiums in South Knoxville uses goats through Knox Goats to tackle tough to reach yard spots and to get rid of kudzu.

Knox Goats owner Keith Bridges said the animals are “four-legged, all-terrain kudzu munching machines. They get it wherever it’s at.”

Bridges said the typical goat eats about 240-square feet in a day. There is 175-square feet at the complex, he added. The goats will take about a week to get rid of the kudzu issues at the River Town Condominiums complex, he said.

“We tackle projects that you can’t use regular equipment on,” he said. “Goats will go anywhere and climb anything, and we use them for getting into hard to reach areas.”

Customers can rent Bridges’ goats, and the company sets up a fence for the goats to munch in, and they take care of the yard problem. You can go here for more information.

