Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2020 Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon has changed its course and is going virtual amid the pandemic.

“The move to a virtual Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon event helps ensure the health and safety of our community, runners and volunteers,” said Jason Altman, race director of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. “Additionally, it’s our responsibility to follow local government mandates and regulations that do not make in-person events of this size feasible at this time. While we can’t run together in downtown Knoxville, we can take steps to prioritize health and fitness wherever we are and join together in spirit to continue this iconic event reimagined for current times.”

According to a release, the virtual format wil allow participants a flexible time throughout the week of November 7 through 15.

“Moving to a virtual race format will be a first for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and the best way to move forward so the community can participate safely,” Covenant Health CEO Jim VanderSteeg said. “With every step, our runners, volunteers, sponsors and organizers have embraced necessary changes and offered creative solutions to enjoy this annual tradition. We appreciate the support and encourage everyone to stay healthy and keep moving. We’re looking forward to seeing how everyone finishes their race – regardless of when, where, how far or how fast – as long as you meet your personal goal.”

The move includes the Covenant Kids Run, 5K, half marathon, marathon and relay events. Participants will be able to upload their race results to the marathon website.

You can register for the virtual event here starting September 15. People who already registered for the live race may either participate this year, defer until 2021, receive a refund or donate the registration fee to the Knoxville Track Club.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.