LaFollette mayor arrested after grand jury indictment

LaFollette, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of LaFollette said Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.

“The city has been advised by the District Attorney’s Office that Mayor Mike Stanfield has been indicted for various charges set forth in the grand jury indictment,” said a release from city officials. “The City of LaFollette cannot comment on matters such as this because it is an ongoing investigation. However, the City is fully cooperating with state and local authorities. Although it is unfortunate for all involved, the City of LaFollette, City Council and its employees will continue its mission to provide competent city services and to assist the citizens of LaFollette. ”

No information regarding the nature of the charges was immediately released. WVLT News is working to learn more.

