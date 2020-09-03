Gov. Lee releases plan for reporting school COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee announced a plan for reporting COVID-19 cases in schools Thursday.

Lee said reporting the cases presented “significant hurdles,” however officials have developed a system that will inform but not violate privacy rights. The system is set to launch next week.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the system would allow schools to report at school and district levels.

TN has developed a reporting mechanism to inform parents of COVID cases in schools without compromising privacy of students, staff, says @GovBillLee on #COVIDー19 @wvlt — Amanda Hara (@AmandaHara) September 3, 2020

Schwinn said the state was launching a dashboard that would include information on new positive cases among students and staff via district-reported information. You can read more about that here.

Today, we released plans to report additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools. Learn more about the new dashboard, which will launch next week: https://t.co/1MNqPpCAtm — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) September 3, 2020

Schools with fewer than 50 students will not be listed.

