Gov. Lee releases plan for reporting school COVID-19 cases
Governor Lee announced a plan for reporting COVID-19 cases in schools Thursday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee announced a plan for reporting COVID-19 cases in schools Thursday.
Lee said reporting the cases presented “significant hurdles,” however officials have developed a system that will inform but not violate privacy rights. The system is set to launch next week.
Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the system would allow schools to report at school and district levels.
Schwinn said the state was launching a dashboard that would include information on new positive cases among students and staff via district-reported information. You can read more about that here.
Schools with fewer than 50 students will not be listed.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.