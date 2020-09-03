Advertisement

Evidence reviewed ahead of trial for man accused of killing, dismebering parents at Knox County home

A Knoxville man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents appeared before a Knox County Judge Thursday morning.
Joel Guy, Jr.
Joel Guy, Jr.(KCSO)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents appeared before a Knox County Judge Thursday morning.

*WARNING: The details of this case are graphic in nature and may be disturbing to some.*

Attorneys discussed which evidence would be submitted during the trial and how photos of the “extremely graphic” crime scene would be edited due to their disturbing nature. The defense argued the images would be too distressing to members of the jury.

The prosecutor from the district attorney’s office said photographic evidence of a pot on the stove with one of the victim’s head inside would not be shown in court.

In 2017, Joel Guy Jr., 31, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of felony murder after a “horrific” crime in November 2016 at Guy’s parent’s home on Goldenview Lane.

Sometime between November 25 and November 26 in 2016, two victims, identified 61-year-old Joel and 55-year-old Lisa Guy, were found dismembered. Their remains were discovered in containers of acidic chemicals at 11434 Goldenview Lane. The containers were found in different parts of the home.

Investigators said there were signs of a struggle in the home and that the victims were possibly tortured. Officials described the crime scene as “horrific.”

“It would be described as horrific, a very gruesome crime scene,” said Major Michael MacLean, of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Joel and Lisa Guy were viciously stabbed, and their bodies were dismembered and placed in an acid-based solution to destroy evidence. Law enforcement said neighbors did not hear anything.

Investigators said Guy was facing financial difficulties and believed his parents were going to cut him off. Before the crime took place, officials said Guy was captured on video purchasing cleaning products at a Knoxville Walmart.

On November 29, 2016, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of a SWAT team swarmed Guy’s Louisiana apartment and arrested him.

In January 2017, he was extradited from Louisiana and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Center where he was held on a $2 million dollar bond.

