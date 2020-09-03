Memphis firefighters targeted in rash of burglary, union offers reward for information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Burglaries at fire stations in the city of Memphis have prompted a call from the Memphis Firefighters Association for help.

WREG reported that at least 11 vehicles belonging to firefighters across Memphis were broken into early Monday morning at a fire station on National Street.

“The men and women of the Memphis Fire Department, they take an oath. The will literally trade their life for an unknown citizen,” said Matthew Tomek with the Memphis Firefighters Association. “They do their job. They don’t want to end their shift and see that their car has been broken into.”

Since mid-summer, about 11 stations have been targeted in a rash of burglaries and 50 vehicles have been either burglarized or vandalized.

The association said they plan to contribute $5,000 to Crime Stoppers to help lead to the arrest of those responsible.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.