Pedestrian killed by train in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Johnson City authorities are investigating after a man was killed by a train Wednesday night.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the scene at about 9:40 p.m. to the railroad tracks by McKinley Road near West Market Street Walmart.

According to Norfolk Southern, an eastbound train struck an individual who was on the tracks around 9:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

