Plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines ready for Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said there is a plan ready for when COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the vaccine is expected to be available for distribution by November 1.

Charity Menefee of KCHD on Thursday said the emergency preparedness team has been working to get ready for vaccines to be administered in Knox County.

Officials expect the vaccines will be given in waves, but details about what that might look like are not yet publicly available.

“We hope a vaccine would bring back some type of normalcy,” said Menefee. Although, she added the effects would not be immediate since the vaccine is expected to require two rounds of shots.

Menefee said the Knox County Health Department could not speak directly to the efficiency or testing of the vaccine, but Senator Richard Briggs volunteered to receive one of the first COVID-19 vaccine shots during the testing phase at Vanderbilt.

