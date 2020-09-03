Roane County mourns loss of beloved former sheriff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office and community is mourning the loss of its former sheriff.

The sheriff’s office shared the news of former Sheriff David B. Haggard’s passing on Facebook Thursday.

Haggard served the RCSO for 13 years.

“He was an exceptional police officer, administrator, and friend,” the post reads.

