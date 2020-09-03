Advertisement

Roane County mourns loss of beloved former sheriff

The sheriff’s office shared the news of former Sheriff David B. Haggard’s passing on Facebook Thursday.
Former Roane County Sheriff, David B. Haggard died Thursday.
Former Roane County Sheriff, David B. Haggard died Thursday.(RCSO)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office and community is mourning the loss of its former sheriff.

The sheriff’s office shared the news of former Sheriff David B. Haggard’s passing on Facebook Thursday.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of former Roane County Sheriff, David B. Haggard. David became a...

Posted by Roane County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Haggard served the RCSO for 13 years.

“He was an exceptional police officer, administrator, and friend,” the post reads.

