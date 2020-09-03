Advertisement

Scammer tells Tenn. woman to remove top for ‘full body recognition’ in customer service mix up

A West Tennessee woman said she was violated when she made a mistake while trying to get in touch with a customer service representative for Cash App.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A West Tennessee woman said she was violated when she made a mistake while trying to get in touch with a customer service representative for Cash App.

Lisa Tasker told Memphis CBS affiliate WREG that she was having issues with her Cash App card last week, and she Googled the number for Cash App customer service. She called the first number she found, but said that turned out to be a big mistake.

Tasker said the “representative” who answered first told her to ask her sister for more than $1,300.

“I did so and I asked him why. He said tell her not to worry, it’s just virtual money,” Tasker said. She said that made her suspicious, but the encounter verged on exploitative when the scammer told her to take her shirt off.

“He asked me to take off my shirt, set my phone down, access my camera,” she said.”He said that he needed full body recognition and I said, ‘I am not taking off my shirt for you,’” she added.

Tasker refused and the man hung up on her.

WREG reported that Tasker’s sister was able to recover her money, but Tasker said she isn’t comfortable using the app moving forward.

The number Tasker accidentally called has since been disconnected.

You can report scams to the FTC here or the BBB here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

