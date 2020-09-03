Advertisement

Second Harvest Food Bank receives $45K donation from Publix

Second Harvest Food Bank serves the 160,000 people facing food insecurity in 18 East Tennessee counties.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 3, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee announced it received a $45,000 donation from Publix Super Markets to support COVID-19 response, Food for Kids and Summer Food for Kids.

The donation will allow Second Harvest to continue to serve the more than 12,600 children who rely on Food for Kids through the school year.

Publix Charities has given a total of $447,539 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee since 2013.

“Without partners like Publix, food banking would be completely different. We are so incredibly grateful for Publix’s support. Not only for its monetary donation, but also for the donated produce and milk we’ve received since the start of the pandemic,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest. “Fresh produce and milk can be hard to come by for families that are making every dollar stretch, and these donations have made enormous impacts for East Tennesseans facing food insecurity - many for the first time in their lives.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

