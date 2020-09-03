Some strong storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have scattered rain and storms at times for the rest of the week, as a system continues to move through the region. An isolated stronger to severe storm risk impacts your Thursday afternoon to evening commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with spotty showers. We also have patchy haze and fog, with the high humidity. We’re starting the day around 73 degrees again.

For the WVLT Weather Alert, we are not looking at widespread rain and storms, 40% coverage today. Where it rains, it pours and winds kick up even more. Another kicker, our alert is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and more folks are are on the roads when schools are dismissing and then the evening commute. So, be prepared for a sudden downpour and limited visibility. Winds kick up to 25 mph at times throughout the day, but gusts can easily hit 40+ with a stronger storm.

Gusty at times, helps to create stronger storms (WVLT)

Today’s high is around 89 degrees, but feels 7 degrees warmer again with the high humidity.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a stray showers, and a low around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with a few more showers and storms, as the front finally passes through our area and moves away from the region. We’re looking at a midday to early afternoon, 40% coverage. This will be isolated to the mountains by the late afternoon to evening, and clouds breakup behind that rain providing better views. The high will be around 87 degrees, and the high humidity makes it feel 5 degrees warmer.

Humidity starts falling Friday night, and the low will be around 63 degrees by Saturday morning.

That’s already refreshing, but then we have an afternoon in the low 80s with low humidity, and scattered clouds! A stray shower is possible in the Smoky Mountains Saturday.

Sunday morning is even cooler, upper 50s, thanks to that lower humidity. Sunday afternoon is a little warmer, upper 80s, with a beautiful sunny day.

Labor Day is now looking to be a mostly sunny, with a stray shower in the Smoky Mountains. It will be warm at 89 degrees.

Humidity is inching up to start the week, so that helps to delay rain chances, with spotty rain and storms Tuesday and then scattered rain and storms at times the rest of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Thu AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.