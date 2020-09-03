Advertisement

Steroids reduce death risk for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, studies say

New studies say that multiple types of steroids improve chances of survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New studies say that multiple types of steroids improve chances of survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

CBS reported that results from seven studies led by the World Health Organization, and published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care in seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

“This result opens up more choices” of steroids, said Dr. Martin Landray of the University of Oxford, who led one of the studies. “The more options there are in terms of availability, the better.”

Steroids, CBS reported, are inexpensive, widely available and have been used for decades. They reduce inflammation, which can sometimes occur in COVID-19 patients. A June study led by the University of Oxford found a steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to 35 percent in hospitalized patients who needed breathing machines and by 20 percent in those only needing extra oxygen.

The study said it did not help less sick patients and said it may have even been harmful at that stage of illness.

There were 222 deaths among the 678 patients given a steroid and 425 deaths among the 1,025 patients given placebos or just usual care.

“I’m delighted,” said Dr. Derek Angus, critical care chief at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, who helped lead one of the studies. ”It’s incredibly reassuring that the other trials all were lining up in the same direction. It’s the most solid news we’ve had yet on how to take care of patients with COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memphis firefighters targeted in rash of burglary, union offers reward for information

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Burglaries at fire stations in the city of Memphis have prompted a call from the Memphis Firefighters Association for help.

News

Here’s how to become a substitute teacher in Knox County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Schools said they are looking to hire more substitute teachers.

Eye on Education

Pellissippi State’s technical classes continue in-person

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Three out of four classes at Pellissippi State Community College have become virtual, but to get the best learning experience some still have to be taught in-person.

News

8 kids saved after NC investigators infiltrate child sex messenger group

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina investigators said an operation against sex abuse has resulted in the rescue of eight children and at least 23 child exploitation-related arrests.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon goes virtual

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The 2020 Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon has changed its course and is going virtual amid the pandemic.

News

Tennessee declares Sept. 4 Blood Donation Day to combat national shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
It’s a part of National Blood Donation week which takes place each year during the first week of September.

Forecast

Storms flare up late Thursday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We’re still on track for a nice Labor Day weekend.

News

Roane County mourns loss of beloved former sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The sheriff’s office shared the news of former Sheriff David B. Haggard’s passing on Facebook Thursday.

News

Thursday marks six months since devastating tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Thursday, September 3, marks six months since Middle Tennessee was devastated by a series of tornadoes.

News

COVID-19 data being reported in a “different way,” Lee says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Lee said the state has updated its data reporting.