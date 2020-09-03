Advertisement

Storms flare up late Thursday afternoon

We’re still on track for a nice Labor Day weekend.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A very quick burst of storms right in the the middle of the afternoon drive brings a WVLT Weather Alert.

From there, some incredible weather news: We have nearly five consecutive days of dry weather!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

We kick off the WEATHER ALERT at 2:00 p.m. but storms should still be very scarce at that point. Looks like they’ll flare up from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Eastern Thursday afternoon.

There shouldn’t be that many storms, but those that do form could quickly become intense in a warm, humid, and energy-rich atmoshpere. Point is: many more of us stay dry than get rain Thursday. But some of you could see brief damaging winds and downpours.

Gusty at times, helps to create stronger storms
Gusty at times, helps to create stronger storms(WVLT)

A lot of that rain chance with the ‘cold front’ will be in-and-out by the first half of Friday. The cold splash of wind and dry air is here by football time but we sometimes get ‘straggler’ storms in late summer cold fronts. At least pack the rain gear just in case if you’re heading to the field.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The weekend looks terrific with lowered humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. It is still early September so don’t expect ‘real’ fall weather yet. Still, lows in many places will dip down into the 50s for morning lows! There is a very low chance of rain both days.

Storms are back for the second half of next week. There’s a VERY LIMITED chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, mostly at the tip-tops of the Smoky Mountains. Wednesday’s storm complex is primarily in Middle and West Tennesee. We could get some late evening storms west of Interstate 75, but Thurday’s rain coverage looks slightly more widespread.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Thu AM 8-day forecast
Thu AM 8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Storms flare up late Thursday afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
WVLT Weather Alert for a few gusty storms today. We’re still on track for a nice Labor Day weekend.

WVLT

Strong storms expected Thursday afternoon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
On and off rain, storms and high humidity persist through the end of the week, but clears out for the weekend.

Forecast

WVLT Weather Alert for Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Scattered rain and storms today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
On and off rain, storms and high humidity persist through the end of the week, but clears out for the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Spotty storms possible through late week

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Stormy & hot to wrap up the week

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Isolated downpours, storms today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
Scattered storms develop at times the rest of the week, but a refreshing weekend is on tap.

WVLT

Scattered storms ahead of a more refreshing weekend

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
While not as widespread as previous days, scattered storms will stick around for the first half of the week.

Forecast

Spotty storms stick around much of this week

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Off and on storm chances much of this week

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording