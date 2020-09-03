Storms flare up late Thursday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A very quick burst of storms right in the the middle of the afternoon drive brings a WVLT Weather Alert.

From there, some incredible weather news: We have nearly five consecutive days of dry weather!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

We kick off the WEATHER ALERT at 2:00 p.m. but storms should still be very scarce at that point. Looks like they’ll flare up from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Eastern Thursday afternoon.

There shouldn’t be that many storms, but those that do form could quickly become intense in a warm, humid, and energy-rich atmoshpere. Point is: many more of us stay dry than get rain Thursday. But some of you could see brief damaging winds and downpours.

Gusty at times, helps to create stronger storms (WVLT)

A lot of that rain chance with the ‘cold front’ will be in-and-out by the first half of Friday. The cold splash of wind and dry air is here by football time but we sometimes get ‘straggler’ storms in late summer cold fronts. At least pack the rain gear just in case if you’re heading to the field.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The weekend looks terrific with lowered humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. It is still early September so don’t expect ‘real’ fall weather yet. Still, lows in many places will dip down into the 50s for morning lows! There is a very low chance of rain both days.

Storms are back for the second half of next week. There’s a VERY LIMITED chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, mostly at the tip-tops of the Smoky Mountains. Wednesday’s storm complex is primarily in Middle and West Tennesee. We could get some late evening storms west of Interstate 75, but Thurday’s rain coverage looks slightly more widespread.

Thu AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

