Strong storms expected Thursday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new WVLT WEATHER ALERT in place for the afternoon and evening commute Thursday.

The weekend looks gorgeous, with minimal threats for more rain!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

September’s been a busy month, and we’re just a few days in! Nana and Omar are filling up the Atlantic Hurricane season alphabet fast, but they have no impact on America.

A lot of the rain will die out overnight but it returns Thursday afternoon. There’s a WEATHER ALERT starting after 3:00 p.m. There shouldn’t be that many storms, but those that do form could quickly become intense in a warm, humid, and energy-rich atmosphere. Point is: many more of us stay dry than get rain Thursday. But some of you could see brief damaging winds and downpours.

A lot of that rain chance with the ‘cold front’ will be in-and-out by the first half of Friday. There are some late day storms, especially in the mountains/foothills, and the Cumberland Plateau. A few of these could cause delays for Friday night’s high school football games. At least pack the rain gear just in case if you’re heading to the field.

The weekend looks terrific with lowered humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. It is still early September so don’t expect ‘real’ fall weather yet. Still, lows in many places will dip down into the 50s for morning lows! There is a very low chance of rain both days.

Storms are back for the second half of Labor Day Monday. Pop up showers are here next Tuesday and Wednesday as a cool blob of air takes of the Midwest and parts of the Southeast.

