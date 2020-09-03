Tennesseans pay tribute to fallen ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman through art

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman with a mural honoring his role as the Black Panther.

Charles Key painted the piece near Fairfield Avenue at Lafayette Street in Nashville Tuesday.

Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

Key also recently created a mural to honor the late Civil Rights leader, John Lewis.

