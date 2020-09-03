Advertisement

Tennessee board to vote on 6 historic places for register

The board is made up of 13 members with backgrounds in history, architecture and archaeology, among other related fields.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee board is scheduled to meet in mid-September to vote on the nominations of six properties to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee State Review Board said it will meet online Sept. 16 to approve sending nominations of historically significant properties to the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the register.

The properties include Millennium Manor in Blount County, First Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church in Rhea County and Kingsport Hosiery Mill in Sullivan County.

Also under consideration are Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office in Washington County, Mount Olive Cemetery in Montgomery County and Hughes House in Wayne County.

Information on how to attend will be available on the register’s website on the morning of the meeting.

