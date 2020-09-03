Advertisement

Tennessee declares Sept. 4 Blood Donation Day to combat national shortage

It’s a part of National Blood Donation week which takes place each year during the first week of September.
An older photo of Alex when he was recovering from Leukemia and Methotrexate Toxicity in the hospital
An older photo of Alex when he was recovering from Leukemia and Methotrexate Toxicity in the hospital(Tony Grappin)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States are declaring state Blood Donation Day.

It’s a part of National Blood Donation week which takes place each year during the first week of September.

Tony Grappin and his 9-year-old son Alex know how important blood donations can be. In 2018 Alex was diagnosed with Leukemia. After eight months of chemotherapy at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Grappin says his son’s health started to decline.

“Right after we hit maintenance he had an issue with methotrexate toxicity, and so he’s had brain inflammation and he’s been learning to re-walk for the last year and a half,” Grappin said.

Alex was then 7-years-old. He spent a lot of time at the hospital needing platelets and blood. Today, Alex’s health is continuing to improve and his family is thankful for those who donated blood to help save his life.

Tony says he’s been a regular blood donor for nearly 20 years.

“For me, I’ve been donating blood for the past 20 years. I think I have 8 gallons under my belt. I hope that anyone who sees this decides ’hey I’m gonna donate blood today’ it’s well worth it,” Grappin said.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood for Tennessee Blood Donation Day click here. To follow Alex’s road to recovery, click here.

Locations for donating on Friday:

MEDIC 1601 Ailor Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 – 7 AM to 6 PM

MEDIC (Farragut) 11000 Kingston Pike Suite 4, Knoxville, TN 37934 – 6:30 AM to 6 PM

MEDIC (Athens) 213 E Washington Ave Suite 104, Athens, TN 37303 – 8:30 AM to 5 PM

MEDIC (Crossville) 79 N Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 – 8:30 AM to 5 PM (CST)

Cumberland Medical Center – 9 AM to 4 PM (CST)

Trinity Hills of Knoxville – 10 AM to 4 PM

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memphis firefighters targeted in rash of burglary, union offers reward for information

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Burglaries at fire stations in the city of Memphis have prompted a call from the Memphis Firefighters Association for help.

News

Here’s how to become a substitute teacher in Knox County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Schools said they are looking to hire more substitute teachers.

News

Steroids reduce death risk for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, studies say

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
New studies say that multiple types of steroids improve chances of survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Eye on Education

Pellissippi State’s technical classes continue in-person

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Three out of four classes at Pellissippi State Community College have become virtual, but to get the best learning experience some still have to be taught in-person.

News

8 kids saved after NC investigators infiltrate child sex messenger group

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina investigators said an operation against sex abuse has resulted in the rescue of eight children and at least 23 child exploitation-related arrests.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon goes virtual

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The 2020 Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon has changed its course and is going virtual amid the pandemic.

Forecast

Storms flare up late Thursday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We’re still on track for a nice Labor Day weekend.

News

Roane County mourns loss of beloved former sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The sheriff’s office shared the news of former Sheriff David B. Haggard’s passing on Facebook Thursday.

News

Thursday marks six months since devastating tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Thursday, September 3, marks six months since Middle Tennessee was devastated by a series of tornadoes.

News

COVID-19 data being reported in a “different way,” Lee says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Lee said the state has updated its data reporting.