Tennessee declares Sept. 4 Blood Donation Day to combat national shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States are declaring state Blood Donation Day.

It’s a part of National Blood Donation week which takes place each year during the first week of September.

Tony Grappin and his 9-year-old son Alex know how important blood donations can be. In 2018 Alex was diagnosed with Leukemia. After eight months of chemotherapy at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Grappin says his son’s health started to decline.

“Right after we hit maintenance he had an issue with methotrexate toxicity, and so he’s had brain inflammation and he’s been learning to re-walk for the last year and a half,” Grappin said.

Alex was then 7-years-old. He spent a lot of time at the hospital needing platelets and blood. Today, Alex’s health is continuing to improve and his family is thankful for those who donated blood to help save his life.

Tony says he’s been a regular blood donor for nearly 20 years.

“For me, I’ve been donating blood for the past 20 years. I think I have 8 gallons under my belt. I hope that anyone who sees this decides ’hey I’m gonna donate blood today’ it’s well worth it,” Grappin said.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood for Tennessee Blood Donation Day click here. To follow Alex’s road to recovery, click here.

Locations for donating on Friday:

MEDIC 1601 Ailor Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 – 7 AM to 6 PM

MEDIC (Farragut) 11000 Kingston Pike Suite 4, Knoxville, TN 37934 – 6:30 AM to 6 PM

MEDIC (Athens) 213 E Washington Ave Suite 104, Athens, TN 37303 – 8:30 AM to 5 PM

MEDIC (Crossville) 79 N Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 – 8:30 AM to 5 PM (CST)

Cumberland Medical Center – 9 AM to 4 PM (CST)

Trinity Hills of Knoxville – 10 AM to 4 PM

