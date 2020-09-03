Tennessee man arrested after human remains found at burned campsite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Metro Nashville Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after human remains were found at a campsite.

According to police, the remains of a man were discovered Wednesday afternoon in a burned campsite on Sixth Avenue.

David Williams was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in connection to the discovery, WTVF reported.

During an interview, investigators said Williams admitted to being involved in a dispute with the victim and striking the victim with a machete. Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Officials are working to confirm the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.