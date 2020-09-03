Tennessee may get ‘few hundred thousand doses’ of COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Thursday that Tennessee may get a few hundred thousand doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine if it is ready this fall.

Piercey told media Thursday that the federal government alerted them to the fact and was set to give guidance on the distribution of a such a vaccine.

Piercey said that the vaccine would be a phased rollout and added that phase three trials for vaccines will not be done by November. She said that the government has not told them the names of the vaccine.

Governor Lee said that a task force was working on the logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and that taking it would be residents’ “personal choice.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.