Tennessee mother charged in 2019 death of 8-month-old child

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was charged with aggravated child abuse in connection to the 2019 death of her 8-month-old son.

On June 30, 2019, 8-month-old Malcolm Xavier Smith was hospitalized and placed on a feeding tube for possible shaken baby syndrome. The child was later pronounced dead at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

An investigation into the mother of the child, Jennifer Smith, by the Department of Children’s Services revealed reports of child abuse in July 2019, WJHL reported.

Smith was taken into custody on Sept.2 and placed on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.