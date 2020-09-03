Tennessee woman reported missing after being forced into white van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT / WMC) - Memphis police need your help to find a woman who they say was forced to get into a white van against her will.

The Memphis Police Department says her name is Shanda Sherell. She was last seen on Lamar Avenue near American Way around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray jean dress and white shoes.

Police are not releasing many details but they say two men were in the van.

If you see her, call 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.