Tennessee woman reported missing after being forced into white van

If you see her, call 901-545-2677.
Memphis police need your help to find a woman who they say was forced to get into a white van against her will.
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Memphis Police Department says her name is Shanda Sherell. She was last seen on Lamar Avenue near American Way around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray jean dress and white shoes.

Police are not releasing many details but they say two men were in the van.

If you see her, call 901-545-2677.

