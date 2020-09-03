Advertisement

The Whimsy Cookie Company coming to Knoxville this fall

The Knoxville location will be owned by sisters Kari Summers and Kristi Haw.
The Whimsy Cookie Company
The Whimsy Cookie Company(Franchise Elevator)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new dessert option is headed to Knoxville this fall.

The Whimsy Cookie Company announced it will open its first storefront in the area.

The founder Laurie Suriff launched the company out of her family home with a secret family sugar cookie recipe. The business caught the attention of of Leigh Anne Tuohy, mother of former NFL player Michael Oher and famed by Hollywood blockbuster “The Blind Side.” Tuohy and her daughter, Collins, became fans of the brand in 2012 and joined the business as co-owners to help it grow.

The Knoxville location will be owned by sisters Kari Summers and Kristi Haw.

The business specializes in chocolate chip buttercream sandwiches, cookies stuffed with Oreo, decorated sugar cookies and any of the 8 flavors of the fan-favorite Whimsy Gooey Butter Cookies.

“Whimsy is a brand that’s easy to get excited about,” said Summers. “The look of it and, more importantly, the taste of it is absolutely phenomenal.”

The cookies shop will be located at 4927 Kingston Pike in Bearden.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee mother charged in 2019 death of 8-month-old child

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith was taken into custody on Sept.2 and placed on a $100,000 bond.

News

‘Big Brother’ contestant shares love for Tennessee

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Fans of the hit television show Big Brother may have noticed one contestant sporting some Tennessee Volunteers gear.

National

Parrot belts out Beyonce’s ‘If I Were a Boy’ at UK zoo

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was during lockdown that workers at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park first heard Chico the parrot sing Queen Bey's 2008 hit "If I Were a Boy."

News

Ghost hunt at the Bijou Theatre with Tennessee Wraith Chasers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Do you believe in ghosts? The Tennessee Wraith Chasers are giving you the chance to see for yourself.

Latest News

News

Big South Fork Park offers free night of camping

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate National Public Lands Day with one free night of camping.

News

LaFollette mayor arrested, accused of misusing city equipment and employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lafollette Mayor Mike Stanfield was taken into custody Thursday morning.

News

Greek life at center of COVID-19 clusters on UT campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All members of the house will be required to be tested and will either go into isolation or quarantine.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

News

UT confirms 308 active COVID-19 cases, nearly 1.5K in isolation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee officials confirmed the university currently has 308 active COVID-19 cases.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.