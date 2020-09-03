The Whimsy Cookie Company coming to Knoxville this fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new dessert option is headed to Knoxville this fall.

The Whimsy Cookie Company announced it will open its first storefront in the area.

The founder Laurie Suriff launched the company out of her family home with a secret family sugar cookie recipe. The business caught the attention of of Leigh Anne Tuohy, mother of former NFL player Michael Oher and famed by Hollywood blockbuster “The Blind Side.” Tuohy and her daughter, Collins, became fans of the brand in 2012 and joined the business as co-owners to help it grow.

The Knoxville location will be owned by sisters Kari Summers and Kristi Haw.

The business specializes in chocolate chip buttercream sandwiches, cookies stuffed with Oreo, decorated sugar cookies and any of the 8 flavors of the fan-favorite Whimsy Gooey Butter Cookies.

“Whimsy is a brand that’s easy to get excited about,” said Summers. “The look of it and, more importantly, the taste of it is absolutely phenomenal.”

The cookies shop will be located at 4927 Kingston Pike in Bearden.

