Thursday marks six months since devastating tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday, September 3, marks six months since Middle Tennessee was devastated by a series of tornadoes.

In the beginning of March, several tornadoes touched down across the area leaving hundreds of individuals injured and 25 dead.

An EF4 tornado ripped through Putnam Co. killing 19 people and leaving hundreds misplaced due to damage. The tornado devastated several areas of Middle Tennessee as it spanned across 60 miles.

As communities continue to work to rebuild six months later, take a look back at all those impacted.

