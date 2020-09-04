Advertisement

Alex Trebek returns for 37th season ‘Jeopardy!’ while battling pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek announced he will be returning for the 37th season of ’Jeopardy!’ while battling pancreatic cancer.
Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"(Carol Kaelson/Photographer | Jeopardy! via AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT/WTVF) -Alex Trebek announced he will be returning for the 37th season of ‘Jeopardy!’ while battling pancreatic cancer.

The show announced new episodes would premiere Sept. 14.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again, JEOPARDY! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” said Trebek in a press release. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

The show will now have 74-time champion Ken Jennings joining the show as a consulting producer.

“However, I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” said Jennings in a release. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

According to the show, it will not have an audience due to COVID risks and there will be more space between the three contestant podiums.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

