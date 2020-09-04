Alex Trebek returns for 37th season ‘Jeopardy!’ while battling pancreatic cancer

(WVLT/WTVF) -Alex Trebek announced he will be returning for the 37th season of ‘Jeopardy!’ while battling pancreatic cancer.

The show announced new episodes would premiere Sept. 14.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again, JEOPARDY! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” said Trebek in a press release. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

The show will now have 74-time champion Ken Jennings joining the show as a consulting producer.

“However, I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” said Jennings in a release. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

According to the show, it will not have an audience due to COVID risks and there will be more space between the three contestant podiums.

