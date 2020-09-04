Astronomers detect super-rare black hole for the first time

(WVLT/CBS) - Scientists say they have detected what they believe to be the most powerful, most massive, most distant merger of two black holes in the history of the universe, releasing the energy of eight suns. From that event, CBS reports, they saw something even more special, a super-rare type of black hole.

CBS reported the collision resulted in an “intermediate-mass” black hole with a mass between 100 and 1,000 times that of the sun. It’s the first one that has ever been found.

This black hole, which is “medium size,” is an anomaly. Researchers believe that the other two black holes, with massive about 85 and 65 times that of the sun’s mass, collided to produce a signal in the most massive merger ever detected. The signal, called GW190521, appears to represent the exact moment the two black holes crashed into each other.

CBS reported that scientists detected GW190521 on May 21, 2019, using the National Science Foundation’s Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) interferometers in the U.S. and the Virgo detector in Italy. They published their findings in two papers Tuesday, Physical Review Letters and The Astrophysical Letters Journal.

