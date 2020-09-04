Bearden looks to pull off upset against Dobyns Bennett

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden High School is looking to pull off what would be a massive upset against a strong Dobyns Bennett football team Friday night.

The teams are set to play at 7:30 p.m.

Bearden is currently 0-2 while Dobyns Bennett is 2-0.

Fiercely competitive, Bennett has only given up 3 points in the two games they’ve played so far this year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.