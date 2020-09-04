Can Clinton football recreate 1992 magic against Halls?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton High School is taking on Halls in a historic match up that saw Clinton with a win in the 90′s.

Clinton is set to take on Halls Friday night in a rematch of a 1992 semifinal game that saw Clinton win 14-10.

The teams are set to hit the field at 7:30 p.m.

The first two weeks of High School football featured very few region match ups, but that all changes this week in East Tennessee.

When Clinton visits Knoxville Halls this week, it will be a rematch of the 1992 state semifinal game that Clinton won 14-10.

Our Game of the Week is Grace Christian Academy at Lakeway Christian. The Lions are a new program just starting up in 2018. GCA is headed up by Veteran coach Rusty Bradley. His Rams upset South-Doyle in Week-2 to improve to 2-0.

West is at Karns this Friday night, both teams played their first game last week. The Beavers fell short at home against Halls while the Rebels rolled to victory in our Saturday game on WVLT against Farragut.

Campbell Co. visits Oak Ridge. The Wildcats (1-1) are looking to bounce back following a home loss to visiting Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett.

