Car caught on video plowing through Times Square protesters

People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square.
People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it is trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square.

Video posted on social media shows the car jerking through the crowd Thursday night with its horn blaring as demonstrators scream and scramble out of the way.

No one appeared to be seriously injured.

The NYPD said on Twitter that the car wasn’t a police vehicle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

