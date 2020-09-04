Advertisement

UT chancellor pleads with students to change behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman pleaded with students to change their behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.
UT case count graph
UT case count graph(University of Tennessee)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman pleaded with students to change their behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.

“Students: I am asking you to change your behavior. Just be with a handful of your best friends. Stay out of places that are crammed with people, like bars. If people are crammed in there you become a close contact of someone. Help us, please get control of these numbers.”

UT reported that there are now 369 active cases on campus. The good news is that new cases among faculty remains flat with only 6 active cases affecting UT employees.

Chancellor Plowman said the university plans to acquire a hotel where individuals who need a place to quarantine can stay.

She also urged students to get tested at the university’s health center.

“Hospitals around the area are calling us saying, ’students are getting tested here because they think we won’t tell you,” said Plowman.

Anyone on campus who needs to remain in self-isolation should fill out the university’s Self-Isolation form here. Registering can help faculty ensure that the needs of those in isolation are being met.

According to UT’s COVID-19 website:

  • Reporting self-isolation is crucial to the response process.
  • The contact tracing team will contact people who report self-isolation to check on their situation and provide guidance.
  • Facilities Services may initiate temporary closures and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

University officials said the outbreaks linked to sorority houses can be attributed to the communal living style there which features more shared spaces and smaller bathrooms than other dormitories.

As of September 3, clusters were linked to seven sorority houses including:

  • Zeta Tau Alpha
  • Delta Delta Delta
  • Alpha Delta Pi
  • Phi Mu
  • Sigma Kappa
  • Alpha Chi Omega
  • Alpha Omicron Pi

Officials said contact tracers were able to link the majority of current cases to large social gatherings such as bid day and off-campus parties.

Campus COVID-19 data is updated daily on the university’s COVID-19 website here.

