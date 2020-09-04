COVID-19 dashboard to show cases at Roane State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College announced it is offering a new way for students to review COVID-19 cases at its locations.

The new dashboard was launched this week, according to a release from the college. It can be found here.

The database will show case information broken down by campus location; however, it will only show positive cases that have been on a campus during a time period where the case was considered contagious. Positive cases reported from students and staff who are working remotely will not be included unless they have visited campus.

Roane State added that it also sends weekly updates to the Tennessee Board of Regents regarding cases. That data is accessible here.

