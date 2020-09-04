East Tennessee farmers dodging rainy days to get hay done

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine fills the sky over John Keller’s hay field, so he quickly drives his John Deere along, pulling the tedder machine that fluffs up the hay he cut yesterday. “Cause you have to have sunshine to get it dried out. Normally you need about a three-day window. It’s been difficult to get that lately,” said Keller. He takes some risk, knowing the forecast shows a good chance of rain in the near future. Yet he is hopeful he can get the hay dried enough in the field to bale it soon.

“Jokingly, a lot of the farmers want to know if I can help control the weather,” said Blount County’s UT Agriculture Extension Agent, John Wilson. Wilson said farmers are constantly watching the forecast for rain and humidity levels, using technology on their smart phones while on-the-go. Getting that hay crop in properly can build up reserves to help livestock survive the winter, or it can cost them thousands of dollars in losses if hay goes bad.

Wilson said, “Farming is not only a way of life, it also is a science. It’s a business.” As for that hay needing to be just the right consistency, he added, “It might be questionable if it’s a little too high in moisture content. Then we take that into consideration and you certainly don’t want to put it up in the barn too quickly.” Too much moisture in hay could cause nutrient loss, spoilage, and even risk of overheating to cause a rare barn fire.

Some farmers with a thick cutting of hay sometimes use a four-day window between mowing down pasture and baling it, to allow for even more curing time. So, Wilson said he is getting lots of calls from farmers in Blount County who are being vigilant about trying to seize the best opportunity to finish harvesting their second or third cutting of hay crop, even without ideal stretches of dry days.

Wilson said an average cow could eat an average of at least 30 pounds of hay per day in the winter time, with no other food source. Larger cattle and those nursing calves may require even more.

Keller said he’s been keeping odd hours lately, eating lunch or dinner late if necessary, so he can get that hay put up for the winter, “That’s what you have to have to feed your livestock. So, it’s what keeps them alive through the winter.”

