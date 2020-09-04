Former NC police sergeant accused of offering ‘free passes’ for explicit photos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - A former North Carolina police officer was taken into custody Wednesday following an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Shaun Patrick Appler, 48, was indicted on two felony bribery charges, WBTV reported.

Appler, who served as an officer for nearly 20 years, was accused of asking a woman for nude photos and sex in exchange for what he called “free passes” (staying out of trouble when it comes to any possible law enforcement encounters) on the beach.

The investigation into the incident began in November 2019 after a potential victim reported the incident to authorities.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires released the following statement Sept. 3:

Upon hearing the news of former Sergeant Appler’s arrest, I want to take a moment to share these thoughts. The Wrightsville Beach Police Department has every confidence in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the criminal justice system. We appreciate and respect the role of the media in bringing matters of public concern to the public’s attention. Be assured that the members of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to promote the cause of justice, provide service to the victims of crime, and to hold ourselves accountable in all regards to the highest standards.

Officials said no photos were exchanged, however, if the officer proposed the arrangement he could be charged with a felony offense.

