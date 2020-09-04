Former Vol Kahlil McKenzie Jr. signs to Cincinnati Bengals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee Volunteer Kahlil Mckenzie Jr., who was a free agent, signed to the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday.

According to the Bengals, McKenzie has been signed as a Defensive Tackle after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks on July 26.

McKenzie was a second-year DT player at the University of Tennessee and became a 6th round draft pick as an Offensive Lineman of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

McKenzie was then drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and spent the season not playing until becoming waived.

