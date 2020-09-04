Gas station shooting leaves Tenn. high schooler dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A West Tennessee high school football player was killed in a shooting Thursday, according to the teen’s coach.

Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reported that, according to a Whitehaven High School official, a senior was killed in a shooting at a gas station near Whitaker Drive.

Whitehaven head coach Rodney Saulsberry told WREG Friday that his player, Demetrius Robinson, was killed in the shooting.

Police said Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene, and two men were seen fleeing the incident in a black Infiniti.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

