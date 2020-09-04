Gorgeous weekend on tap: when to get outside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a couple of passing showers Friday afternoon - and their stubborn clouds - we’re in for a truly spectacular holiday weekend.

We have abundant sunshine, very low summer humidity, and low levels of rain chances all the way into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Great looking weather all weekend (WVLT)

There are just a few showers early in the afternoon, and they’re primarily in the Smoky Mountains thus far. We should climb to the middle-to-upper 80s in the Valley. The cold front later today brings a few late-afternoon, early-evening showers should not have too much affect on high school football.

The weekend looks terrific with lowered humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. It is still early September so don’t expect ‘real’ fall weather yet. Still, lows in many places will dip down into the 50s for morning lows! There is a very low chance of rain both days. Highs go from the lower 80s (or 70s at higher elevations) Saturday to the upper 80s Sunday afternoon.

Boating this weekend comes with smooth waters and light winds. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Storms are back for the second half of next week. There’s a VERY LIMITED chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, mostly at the tip-tops of the Smoky Mountains. Wednesday’s storm complex is primarily in Middle and West Tennessee. We could get some late evening storms west of Interstate 75, but Thursday’s rain coverage looks slightly more widespread.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

