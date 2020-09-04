Homicide investigation underway after Cumberland Co. man found shot, killed

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Neverfail Road in Cumberland County to conduct a welfare check on Austin Shane Lewis, 30, according to reports.

Officials said the welfare check was requested due to individuals not being able to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.

According to reports, when deputies arrived they discovered the front door of the home standing open. Deputies said when they entered the home they found Lewis dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office responded to the scene and are currently investigating this case.

The victim will be sent to the State of Tennessee’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for autopsy. This homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

